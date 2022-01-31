Hope Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hope Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HOPE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock opened at $16.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.26. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.49. Hope Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $17.68.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $146.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.90 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 29.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Hope Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,156,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,573,000 after purchasing an additional 10,406 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,596,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,644,000 after purchasing an additional 257,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 654,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.