Horace Mann Educators (HMN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Horace Mann Educators has set its Q4 2021 guidance at $0.650-$0.800 EPS and its Q4 guidance at $0.65-0.80 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $329.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $37.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.29. Horace Mann Educators has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Bradley bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $101,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

