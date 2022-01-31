Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) CEO Timothy P. Walbert Sells 25,000 Shares

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.33. 1,986,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,702,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.83. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $70.35 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.96 and its 200-day moving average is $105.28.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.49 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.23.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

