Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Holdings Lifted by Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 57.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,610 shares during the quarter. Horizon Therapeutics Public accounts for approximately 1.5% of Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $4,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,815,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,387,281,000 after purchasing an additional 875,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,450,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $510,424,000 after buying an additional 1,083,282 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,393,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,425,000 after buying an additional 244,492 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,006,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,327,000 after buying an additional 70,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,814,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,189,000 after buying an additional 109,550 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HZNP. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.23.

HZNP traded up $0.81 on Monday, hitting $92.15. 5,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,974. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $70.35 and a 52 week high of $120.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.28.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total value of $5,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 123,255 shares of company stock worth $12,671,706. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

