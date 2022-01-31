HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Set at GBX 590 by UBS Group

HSBC (LON:HSBA) has been assigned a GBX 590 ($7.96) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HSBA. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 535 ($7.22) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.34) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 500 ($6.75) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 473 ($6.38) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HSBC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 513.92 ($6.93).

LON:HSBA traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 527.50 ($7.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,000,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,730,459. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 463.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 425.65. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 358.45 ($4.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 547.03 ($7.38). The company has a market capitalization of £107.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.06.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 38,653 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.86) per share, for a total transaction of £167,754.02 ($226,327.60).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

