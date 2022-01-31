HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Set at GBX 700 by The Goldman Sachs Group

HSBC (LON:HSBA) has been given a GBX 700 ($9.41) price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.68% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.45) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 460 ($6.18) to GBX 484 ($6.51) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 473 ($6.36) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 500 ($6.72) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 520.58 ($7.00).

LON:HSBA traded down GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 527.60 ($7.09). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,000,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,730,459. The company has a market capitalization of £107.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.06. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 358.45 ($4.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 547.03 ($7.35). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 463.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 425.65.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 38,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.83) per share, for a total transaction of £167,754.02 ($225,536.46).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

