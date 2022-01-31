Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Shares Gap Up to $19.80

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.80, but opened at $21.19. Huaneng Power International shares last traded at $21.20, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

HNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huaneng Power International

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

