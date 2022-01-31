Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Acquires $14,320.00 in Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 500 shares of Hudson Global stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $14,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of HSON traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.88. 16,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,092. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $30.99. The company has a market capitalization of $80.89 million, a PE ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.14 and a 200 day moving average of $21.26.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Hudson Global had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $45.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 1.6% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 416,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 18.6% during the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 114,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 2.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Global during the third quarter valued at about $610,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.
Hudson Global Company Profile
Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Its services include permanent recruitment, contracting, recruitment process outsourcing, and talent management solutions.
See Also: Coverage Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.