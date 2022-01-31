Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Acquires $14,320.00 in Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 500 shares of Hudson Global stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $14,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of HSON traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.88. 16,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,092. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $30.99. The company has a market capitalization of $80.89 million, a PE ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.14 and a 200 day moving average of $21.26.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Hudson Global had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $45.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HSON shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hudson Global from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 1.6% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 416,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 18.6% during the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 114,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 2.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Global during the third quarter valued at about $610,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Its services include permanent recruitment, contracting, recruitment process outsourcing, and talent management solutions.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.