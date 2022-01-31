Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Shares Gap Up to $4.65

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.65, but opened at $4.97. Humacyte shares last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 3,273 shares trading hands.

HUMA has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of Humacyte in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Humacyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humacyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Get Humacyte alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 11.49, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.93.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Humacyte, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael T. Constantino purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.79 per share, for a total transaction of $26,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 100,000 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,729,000 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUMA. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Humacyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Humacyte in the third quarter worth about $291,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Humacyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. 15.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.