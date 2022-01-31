Huntsman Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.54 Per Share, Scotiabank Forecasts (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Huntsman in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.54 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.60. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HUN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $35.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $38.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in Huntsman by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 13,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,966,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Huntsman by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Huntsman by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

