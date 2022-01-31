Hush (HUSH) Reaches Market Cap of $1.19 Million

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Hush coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hush has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $2,731.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hush has traded up 182.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.62 or 0.00245528 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00077041 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00106432 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001896 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000217 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.