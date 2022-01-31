HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Stock Price Up 12.1%

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)’s share price rose 12.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.12 and last traded at $28.07. Approximately 3,412 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 337,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in HUTCHMED by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

About HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

