Hutner Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,784 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada accounts for about 1.8% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNV. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 12.6% during the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $128.34 on Monday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $105.62 and a one year high of $163.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.43.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.39 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.24%.

FNV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.50.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

