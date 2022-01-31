Hutner Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,592 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz accounts for approximately 1.0% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6,250.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,392.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of KHC opened at $35.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Guggenheim cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In other news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.