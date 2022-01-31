Hutner Capital Management Inc. Sells 13,863 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,863 shares during the period. Restaurant Brands International comprises about 1.7% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.3% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $54.97 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.47 and a 12-month high of $71.12. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

A number of analysts have issued reports on QSR shares. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Argus cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.09.

In related news, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $461,280.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 17,255 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $1,011,488.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,713. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

