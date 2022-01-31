Hyper Finance Tops 24 Hour Volume of $42.00 (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One Hyper Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Hyper Finance has a market capitalization of $16,974.02 and approximately $42.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hyper Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00050817 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,685.75 or 0.06979679 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,449.15 or 0.99920865 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00051736 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00054982 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006695 BTC.

Hyper Finance Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Buying and Selling Hyper Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyper Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyper Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyper Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.