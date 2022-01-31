I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Up 9.3%

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)’s stock price shot up 9.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.37 and last traded at $24.37. 1,335 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 804,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.30.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on IMAB. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, I-Mab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.85.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.84.
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.
