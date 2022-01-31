I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Up 9.3%

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)’s stock price shot up 9.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.37 and last traded at $24.37. 1,335 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 804,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.30.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IMAB. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, I-Mab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.85.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.84.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMAB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in I-Mab by 1,020.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,791,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,428,000 after buying an additional 1,631,988 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in I-Mab by 203.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,433,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,937,000 after buying an additional 961,765 shares during the period. Zeal Asset Management Ltd grew its position in I-Mab by 72.2% during the third quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,701,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,009,000 after buying an additional 713,414 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in I-Mab by 2,415.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,133,000 after purchasing an additional 424,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in I-Mab by 77.9% during the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 943,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,178,000 after purchasing an additional 413,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

