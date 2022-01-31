Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Short Interest Up 72.9% in January

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,400 shares, a growth of 72.9% from the December 31st total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 390,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

IBDRY stock opened at $45.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $72.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.21. Iberdrola has a 52 week low of $40.09 and a 52 week high of $56.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.5766 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. Iberdrola’s payout ratio is 45.82%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBDRY. Citigroup raised Iberdrola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America raised Iberdrola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.84.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

