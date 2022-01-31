Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Shares Gap Up to $13.93

Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.93, but opened at $14.53. Icosavax shares last traded at $14.98, with a volume of 475 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Icosavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.86.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Icosavax Inc will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Icosavax in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Icosavax during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Icosavax during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Icosavax during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

