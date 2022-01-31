Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Shares Gap Up to $0.91

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.91, but opened at $0.95. Ideanomics shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 45,163 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ideanomics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Ideanomics alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.86. The company has a market cap of $490.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of -0.39.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 108.04% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ideanomics, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alfred Poor bought 62,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $74,940.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ideanomics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. S&T Bank PA bought a new stake in Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 20.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Ideanomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideanomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.