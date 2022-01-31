IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Desjardins increased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of IGM Financial stock opened at $33.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.05. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $41.48.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4514 per share. This represents a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

