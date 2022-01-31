Ignition Reaches Market Cap of $116,466.77 (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Ignition has a market capitalization of $116,466.77 and $178.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ignition has traded 203.5% higher against the US dollar. One Ignition coin can currently be purchased for $0.0774 or 0.00000201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ignition alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,532.97 or 0.99983322 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00073450 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00020652 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00029317 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.56 or 0.00502233 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

IC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,517,413 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,240 coins. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.