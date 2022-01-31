IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Stock Price Down 5.4%

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY) was down 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.94 and last traded at $4.94. Approximately 297 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IHI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.46.

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. IHI had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 3.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IHI Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY)

IHI Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, installation, repair, overhaul, and maintenance of heavy machinery. It operates through the following segments: Resources, Energy and Environment; Social Infrastructure and Offshore Facilities; Industrial System and General-Purpose Machinery; Aero Engine, Space and Defense; and Others.

