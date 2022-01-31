Ijoma Maluza Sells 1,140 Shares of Blue Prism Group plc (LON:PRSM) Stock

Blue Prism Group plc (LON:PRSM) insider Ijoma Maluza sold 1,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,260 ($16.94), for a total transaction of £14,364 ($19,311.64).

LON PRSM traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,263 ($16.98). The stock had a trading volume of 1,122,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.76. Blue Prism Group plc has a one year low of GBX 747.50 ($10.05) and a one year high of GBX 1,839 ($24.72). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,267.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,098.97.

Get Blue Prism Group alerts:

Blue Prism Group Company Profile

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software for enterprise-scale organizations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; blue prism digital exchange; process assessment tools; and blue prism Software-as-a-Service products.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Prism Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Prism Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.