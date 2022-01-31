Ijoma Maluza Sells 1,140 Shares of Blue Prism Group plc (LON:PRSM) Stock

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2022

Blue Prism Group plc (LON:PRSM) insider Ijoma Maluza sold 1,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,260 ($16.94), for a total transaction of £14,364 ($19,311.64).

LON PRSM traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,263 ($16.98). The stock had a trading volume of 1,122,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.76. Blue Prism Group plc has a one year low of GBX 747.50 ($10.05) and a one year high of GBX 1,839 ($24.72). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,267.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,098.97.

Blue Prism Group Company Profile

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software for enterprise-scale organizations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; blue prism digital exchange; process assessment tools; and blue prism Software-as-a-Service products.

