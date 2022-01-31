ImageCash (IMGC) Price Hits $0.0015

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One ImageCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. ImageCash has a market cap of $8,210.50 and approximately $2.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ImageCash has traded down 28.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00049807 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,668.40 or 0.06937304 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,448.16 or 0.99957471 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00051812 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00055031 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003101 BTC.

ImageCash Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,455,414 coins and its circulating supply is 5,336,414 coins. The official website for ImageCash is imgcash.imagehosty.com . ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ImageCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

