IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, an increase of 58.9% from the December 31st total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMDZF traded down $15.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $166.50. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.82. IMCD has a twelve month low of $166.50 and a twelve month high of $226.00.

IMCD Company Profile

IMCD NV engages in the sale, marketing, and distribution of specialty chemicals and ingredients. It operates through following segments: Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia-Pacific; and Holding Companies. The EMEA segment includes companies in Europe, Turkey, Israel, United Arab Emirates, and Africa.

