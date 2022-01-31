iMe Lab (LIME) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.15 Million

iMe Lab (CURRENCY:LIME) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. During the last seven days, iMe Lab has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. iMe Lab has a market capitalization of $6.55 million and $1.15 million worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iMe Lab coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get iMe Lab alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00050366 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,678.30 or 0.06970699 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,395.52 or 0.99930328 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00051928 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00055371 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006755 BTC.

iMe Lab Coin Profile

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform

Buying and Selling iMe Lab

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iMe Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iMe Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iMe Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iMe Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.