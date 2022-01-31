ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) to report ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.23). ImmunoGen reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 212.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.
On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.64). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.70). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ImmunoGen.
ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.03 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 85.94%. ImmunoGen’s revenue was down 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.
ImmunoGen stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,863,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 1.26. ImmunoGen has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.02.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMGN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
About ImmunoGen
ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
