Imperial Oil (IMO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Imperial Oil (TSE: IMO) in the last few weeks:

1/19/2022 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$47.00 to C$55.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from C$49.00 to C$56.00.

1/11/2022 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$56.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$50.00 to C$56.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$50.00 to C$58.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$51.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$48.00 to C$51.00.

1/6/2022 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$50.00 to C$58.00.

12/20/2021 – Imperial Oil had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$51.00 price target on the stock.

12/20/2021 – Imperial Oil had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$48.00 price target on the stock.

12/20/2021 – Imperial Oil was given a new C$48.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/20/2021 – Imperial Oil had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$47.00 price target on the stock.

12/20/2021 – Imperial Oil had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$50.00 price target on the stock.

12/20/2021 – Imperial Oil was given a new C$50.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Imperial Oil had its “na” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a C$53.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$49.00.

Shares of IMO traded up C$0.12 on Monday, reaching C$52.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,388,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,665. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.18 billion and a PE ratio of 72.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$46.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$40.39. Imperial Oil Limited has a twelve month low of C$24.14 and a twelve month high of C$53.65.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.30 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.8300002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

