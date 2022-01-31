Independent Bank Co. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Independent Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.53. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $24.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.89. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $18.29 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 73.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Independent Bank by 94.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 14,950 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the second quarter valued at $313,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Independent Bank by 6.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Independent Bank by 10.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 6,222 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

