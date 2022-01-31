Industrial Human Capital Inc (NYSE:AXH) Short Interest Update

Industrial Human Capital Inc (NYSE:AXH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the December 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:AXH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.91. 174,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,407. Industrial Human Capital has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $9.94.

About Industrial Human Capital

Industrial Human Capital Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Industrial Human Capital Inc is based in Miami, Florida.

