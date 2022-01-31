Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €42.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been given a €42.00 ($47.19) price objective by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.50 ($58.99) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €43.00 ($48.31) price target on Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($53.93) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($55.06) price target on Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($51.69) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €45.26 ($50.86).

Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of €13.43 ($15.09) and a 12 month high of €19.70 ($22.13).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

