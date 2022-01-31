Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.09% of Ingles Markets worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMKTA. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James W. Lanning sold 9,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $769,841.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IMKTA stock opened at $76.50 on Monday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $92.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.40.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.15%.

Ingles Markets Profile

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

