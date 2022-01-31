Innova Hits Market Capitalization of $269,280.97 (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last week, Innova has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. Innova has a market capitalization of $269,280.97 and $1.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Innova coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0390 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000497 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 41% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova Coin Profile

Innova (CRYPTO:INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

