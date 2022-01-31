Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Stake Increased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 44,121 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.28% of Innoviva worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the second quarter worth $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Innoviva by 39.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Innoviva during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Innoviva by 660.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Innoviva during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

INVA stock opened at $16.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 75.82 and a quick ratio of 75.82. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

