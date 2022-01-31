InsaneCoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.00 (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 31st. One InsaneCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. InsaneCoin has a market cap of $160,176.93 and approximately $6.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.17 or 0.00244823 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00014087 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006987 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000783 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00020480 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

InsaneCoin Coin Profile

InsaneCoin (INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 26,026,738 coins. The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network . InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

