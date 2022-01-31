Insider Buying: Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.66 per share, with a total value of $14,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ HSON traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.88. 16,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,092. Hudson Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The company has a market cap of $80.89 million, a PE ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.26.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $45.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSON. TheStreet upgraded Hudson Global from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its position in Hudson Global by 18.6% during the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 114,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Hudson Global during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Global during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Hudson Global by 2.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hudson Global by 13.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Its services include permanent recruitment, contracting, recruitment process outsourcing, and talent management solutions.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.