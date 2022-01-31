Insider Buying: Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Director Purchases 262,259 Shares of Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 262,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.76 per share, with a total value of $13,574,525.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 31st, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 30,148 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.22 per share, with a total value of $1,725,068.56.

On Monday, January 24th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 362,197 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.72 per share, with a total value of $20,906,010.84.

On Friday, January 21st, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 133,414 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.80 per share, with a total value of $7,577,915.20.

KOD stock traded up $4.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,242. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.34 and a 52-week high of $171.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.61.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

KOD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $114.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 4.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 1.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Parkwood LLC increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 3.3% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

