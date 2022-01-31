Insider Buying: LPA Group Plc (LON:LPA) Insider Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

LPA Group Plc (LON:LPA) insider Andrew Jenner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 74 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £3,700 ($4,991.91).

Shares of LPA Group stock opened at GBX 70.75 ($0.95) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.65, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of £9.51 million and a P/E ratio of 17.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 63.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 68.85. LPA Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 52.60 ($0.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 86.50 ($1.17).

Get LPA Group alerts:

LPA Group Company Profile

LPA Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and market industrial electrical and electronic products for rail, aerospace and defense, aircraft support, infrastructure, marine, and industrial markets primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for LPA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.