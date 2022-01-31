Insider Buying: LPA Group Plc (LON:LPA) Insider Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

LPA Group Plc (LON:LPA) insider Andrew Jenner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 74 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £3,700 ($4,991.91).
Shares of LPA Group stock opened at GBX 70.75 ($0.95) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.65, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of £9.51 million and a P/E ratio of 17.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 63.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 68.85. LPA Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 52.60 ($0.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 86.50 ($1.17).
LPA Group Company Profile
