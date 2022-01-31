Insider Buying: MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH) Insider Acquires 37,500 Shares of Stock

MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH) insider Matthew Donald Hudson bought 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £15,375 ($20,743.39).

On Thursday, January 13th, Matthew Donald Hudson purchased 26,041 shares of MJ Hudson Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £10,155.99 ($13,702.09).

On Wednesday, December 1st, Matthew Donald Hudson purchased 42,553 shares of MJ Hudson Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.91 ($26,983.15).

Shares of LON:MJH opened at GBX 41.90 ($0.57) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £72.34 million and a P/E ratio of -11.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 41.36. MJ Hudson Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 35.02 ($0.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 59 ($0.80). The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.36.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a GBX 0.13 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

About MJ Hudson Group

MJ Hudson Group plc operates as a financial services support provider for the fund managers and asset owners in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, Switzerland, Netherlands, Luxembourg, rest of Europe, North America, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advisory, Business Outsourcing, and Data & Analytics.

