Insider Buying: Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Acquires 8,222 Shares of Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 8,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.80 per share, with a total value of $499,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 28th, Istar Inc. bought 8,698 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.48 per share, for a total transaction of $499,961.04.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Istar Inc. bought 8,200 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.97 per share, for a total transaction of $499,954.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Istar Inc. bought 8,403 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.49 per share, for a total transaction of $499,894.47.

On Thursday, January 20th, Istar Inc. bought 7,726 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.70 per share, for a total transaction of $499,872.20.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Istar Inc. bought 7,223 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.11 per share, for a total transaction of $499,181.53.

On Friday, January 14th, Istar Inc. purchased 7,140 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.01 per share, for a total transaction of $499,871.40.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,999 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.43 per share, for a total transaction of $499,938.57.

On Friday, January 7th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,962 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.81 per share, for a total transaction of $499,941.22.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,430 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.75 per share, for a total transaction of $499,932.50.

On Monday, January 3rd, Istar Inc. purchased 6,287 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.51 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.37.

Shares of SAFE stock traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,530. Safehold Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.33 and a 52-week high of $95.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76 and a beta of -0.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.54%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 18th. Mizuho downgraded Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Safehold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.41.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,737,000 after purchasing an additional 11,418 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Safehold by 154.9% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,277,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,861,000 after acquiring an additional 776,597 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Safehold by 59.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Safehold by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Safehold by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,794,000 after acquiring an additional 13,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

