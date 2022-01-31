Insider Buying: Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Buys 8,698 Shares of Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 8,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.48 per share, with a total value of $499,961.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 31st, Istar Inc. bought 8,222 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,897.60.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Istar Inc. bought 8,200 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.97 per share, for a total transaction of $499,954.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Istar Inc. bought 8,403 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.49 per share, for a total transaction of $499,894.47.

On Thursday, January 20th, Istar Inc. bought 7,726 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.70 per share, for a total transaction of $499,872.20.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Istar Inc. bought 7,223 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.11 per share, for a total transaction of $499,181.53.

On Friday, January 14th, Istar Inc. bought 7,140 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.01 per share, for a total transaction of $499,871.40.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Istar Inc. bought 6,999 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.43 per share, for a total transaction of $499,938.57.

On Friday, January 7th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,962 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.81 per share, for a total transaction of $499,941.22.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,430 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.75 per share, for a total transaction of $499,932.50.

On Monday, January 3rd, Istar Inc. purchased 6,287 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.51 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.37.

Shares of SAFE traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.90. The stock had a trading volume of 171,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,530. Safehold Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.33 and a 12 month high of $95.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.76 and a beta of -0.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.54%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 18th. Mizuho cut Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Safehold by 154.9% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,277,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,861,000 after buying an additional 776,597 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Safehold by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 892,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,054,000 after buying an additional 234,517 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Safehold in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,143,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Safehold by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,560,000 after buying an additional 195,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Safehold by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,527,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,399,000 after buying an additional 178,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

