Insider Selling: Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Insider Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ellyn Shook also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Accenture alerts:

On Friday, January 21st, Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of Accenture stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00.

ACN stock traded up $10.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $353.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,158,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,199. The company has a market capitalization of $223.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $243.97 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $373.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,327,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,466,412,000 after purchasing an additional 157,577 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 9.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,619,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,098 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Accenture by 11.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,597,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,784 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,434,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,329,334,000 after purchasing an additional 252,771 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Accenture by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,093,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,228,976,000 after buying an additional 205,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.