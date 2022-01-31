Insider Selling: Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer Todd Jeremy Ingledew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.88, for a total value of C$588,771.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$588,771.
Todd Jeremy Ingledew also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 28th, Todd Jeremy Ingledew sold 5,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.00, for a total value of C$290,000.00.
Shares of TSE:ATZ traded up C$0.84 on Monday, hitting C$58.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,100. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$52.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$45.98. Aritzia Inc. has a 1 year low of C$26.53 and a 1 year high of C$60.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.53 billion and a PE ratio of 49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
About Aritzia
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.
