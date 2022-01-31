Insider Selling: Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Insider Sells 15,310 Shares of Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MA traded up $3.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $386.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,343,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,775,727. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.51. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $306.00 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $379.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.11%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Mastercard by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

