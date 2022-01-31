Insider Selling: Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) SVP Sells 163 Shares of Stock

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $14,996.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Patrick Joseph Madson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 8th, Patrick Joseph Madson sold 900 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $68,400.00.
Shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,921. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.54 and a 52-week high of $94.33. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 833,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 787,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,427,000 after buying an additional 76,044 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 401,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,808,000 after buying an additional 141,729 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,745,000 after buying an additional 126,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,895,000 after buying an additional 49,748 shares during the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have commented on NCBS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.40.
About Nicolet Bankshares
Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.
