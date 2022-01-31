Insider Selling: Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) CEO Sells 62,880 Shares of Stock

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NSC stock remained flat at $$271.99 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,054,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,906. The stock has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $283.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $237.92 and a 12 month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.43.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

