Insider Selling: WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Director Sells 6,323 Shares of Stock

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Director Francis J. Leto sold 6,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $328,353.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ WSFS traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.38. The company had a trading volume of 491,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,848. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $40.64 and a 1-year high of $56.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.66.
WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.28. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 41.60%. The company had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. WSFS Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 22.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 12,314 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 5.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 18.4% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 58,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 10.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.
WSFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.
About WSFS Financial
WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.
Featured Article: QQQ ETF
Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.