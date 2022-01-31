Insider Selling: WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Director Sells 6,323 Shares of Stock

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Director Francis J. Leto sold 6,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $328,353.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.38. The company had a trading volume of 491,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,848. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $40.64 and a 1-year high of $56.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.66.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.28. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 41.60%. The company had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. WSFS Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.11%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 22.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 12,314 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 5.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 18.4% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 58,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 10.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

WSFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

