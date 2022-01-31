Insider Selling: Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CFO Sells 23,529 Shares of Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CFO James M. Rallo sold 23,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $1,084,216.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Xometry stock traded up $3.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.60. The stock had a trading volume of 248,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,527. Xometry, Inc. has a one year low of $40.38 and a one year high of $97.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.86.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $56.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.98 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XMTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xometry from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Xometry in the second quarter valued at approximately $463,869,000. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Xometry in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,936,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in Xometry in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,657,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Xometry in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,336,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Xometry in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,323,000. 45.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

