Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the December 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 52,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. 22.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INSI stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.18. 38,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,032. Insight Select Income Fund has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $23.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.539 per share. This is an increase from Insight Select Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.24%.

Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

